Roopa Ganguly, Kailash Vijayvargiya being framed, says BJP

Strongly defending party members Roopa Ganguly and Kailash Vijayvargiya, who have been accused for being allegedly involved in a child trafficking racket, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asserted that a false case has been made against them. Speaking to ANI, BJP National Secretary Rahul Sinha said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s government has always alleged BJP of corruption but her government has openly extracted money, and no one is noticing that.

“Roopa Ganguly and Kailash Vijayvargiya have no connection with the case at all,” he said. He further added that a false case been established against them and are being pressurized for the same. “Those people who think that they will run away and be safe after falsely naming Roopa Ganguly and Kailash Vijayvargiya are wrong. An investigation will take place against them,” he said.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal has sent notices to BJP MP Roopa Ganguly and party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya in connection with an alleged child trafficking case. Besides Ganguly, the notice, under Section 160 CrPC, has also been sent to Vinayak Mishra and Prashant Saree.

The CID also summoned Kailash Vijayvargiya and Roopa Ganguly to appear before it on July 27 and 29. As per reports, one of the accused in the case had sought help from both the political leaders for the renewal of the license of a shelter home that was allegedly working for international child trafficking racket. The accused reportedly also offered expensive gifts to Vijayvargiya and Ganguly in return for the favours.