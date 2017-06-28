Rooftop solar to become norm by 2040: Niti

Rooftop solar set-ups would become the norm in the country by 2040, according to government think-tank Niti Aayog’s draft National Energy Policy (NEP). (Image: IE)

Rooftop solar set-ups would become the norm in the country by 2040, according to government think-tank Niti Aayog’s draft National Energy Policy (NEP). However, the draft NEP has maintained that in an increased electricity share and in the immediate run-up towards universal coverage of electricity, it may not be viable to tap rooftop solar for homes. According to the draft, the share of solar and wind is expected to be 14-18 per cent and 9-11 per cent in electricity, and 3-5 per cent and 2-3 per cent in the primary commercial energy mix respectively, by 2040.

The draft also noted that the advent of Electric Vehicles (EVs) will help curb a rise in share of oil. Environment friendly gas would substitute oil in many uses. However, it said, “the share of oil and gas would have almost maintained their shares of 26 per cent and 6.5 per cent in 2015-16 to 25-27 per cent and 8-9 per cent in 2040, respectively.” While coal would have risen in absolute terms (nearly double), but in relative terms, it would have reduced its contribution from 58 per cent in 2015 to 44-50 per cent in 2040, the draft said. The overall share of fossil fuels would come down from 81 per cent in 2012 to 78 per cent in ambitious pathway in 2040.