Ronit Roy meets his ex- on screen wife from Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Smriti Irani on flight; See photo

The two, who were popularly known as Mihir and Tulsi, were thrilled to meet each other after so long and captured the moment with a mesmerising selfie. (Source: Twitter)

It was indeed a moment of nostalgia for actor Ronit Roy and actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani when they surprisingly met each other on a flight nine years after TV’s most successful daily soap ‘Kyuki Saan Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ said goodbye to its viewers. The two, who were popularly known as Mihir and Tulsi, were thrilled to meet each other after so long and captured the moment with a mesmerising selfie. Ronit even took to micro-blogging site Twitter and shared the clicked with his ex on-screen wife and the now Union Minister Smriti Irani. Rohit shared the picture along with a caption that mentioned: What are the chances??!!! So lovely to meet @smritiirani in the flight. The two astonishingly bumped into each other while travelling together at a Delhi-Mumbai Vistara flight.

What are the chances??!!!

So lovely to meet @smritiirani in the flight pic.twitter.com/un7eNOd3oc — Ronit Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) April 1, 2017

Both Ronit and Smriti played the role of an iconic husband and wife in one of Ekta Kapoor’s historic show which was also known as Kyuki. Started in 2000, the show lasted for 8 long years with as many as 1833 episodes. The show which very soon became a household name, made Smriti Irani win five back to back Indian Television Academy Awards and four Indian Telly Awards. But late, Smriti had a fallout with Ekta and hence she quit the show in 2007. She was replaced by Gautami Kapoor. Even Ronit shifted gears from small-screen to silver and has starred in some famous Bollywood movies including Udaan, Student of the Year, Shootout at Wadala, Ugly, 2 states and others.

You might also want to see this:

Ronit was last seen in Kaabil starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam. The actor is currently shooting for Ram Gopal Verma’s Sarkar 3 co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee and Yami Gautam. His performance in Udaan won him several Best Supporting Actor awards. While Smriti is currently based in Delhi and has given up acting, Ronit is working in films and sometimes doing TV shows as well. It was after this flight that Smriti’s car was chased by four drunk students of Delhi University who were later arrested by Police.