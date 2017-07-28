Rohtak court stays proceedings against Baba Ramdev in ‘beheading remark’ case

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev. (Source: PTI)

A Rohtak court has stayed proceedings in a case related to alleged remarks made by Baba Ramdev against those refusing to raise the slogan ‘Bharat mata ki jai’. A stay order on further proceedings in a lower court was passed by the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Narinder Kaur on a revision petition filed by Ramdev. Senior lawyer Satya Pal Jain appeared before the court yesterday on Ramdev’s behalf. Earlier the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM), Rohtak, had in June issued a non-bailable warrant against Ramdev in the case related to remarks made by him last year.

The ACJM had fixed August 3 as the next date of hearing in the case. Ramdev had allegedly made the remarks at a ‘Sadbhawana Sammelan’ in Rohtak in April last year. The sammelan was called to promote peace in the Rohtak city that witnessed violence during the Jat quota stir. At the event, he allegedly said that but for the rule of law he would have “beheaded” lakhs of people for refusing to chant ‘Bharat mata ki jai’.

On March 2, the Rohtak ACJM had issued summons to Ramdev after a complaint was filed by Congress leader and former Haryana minister Subhash Batra seeking registration of an FIR against the yoga guru. Jain submitted before the ADSJ’s court that the words attributed to Ramdev, which he allegedly uttered in a Sadbhavna rally held in Rohtak on April 3, 2016, “do not amount to committing any offence under any provision of law”. The ADSJ’s Court issued notice to the complainant in the case for September 12 and stayed further proceedings of the lower court, Jain told PTI.