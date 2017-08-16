Rohith Vemula was a troubled individual, did not blame anybody for his suicide, says inquiry commission report

Rohith Vemula was a scholar at Hyderabad University. (Photo: IE)

An inquiry commission established to probe into the Rohith Vemula suicide case today said that the University of Hyderabad student Rohith Vemula committed suicide of his own volition and the varsity’s act of expelling him and four other students from the hostel did not become a trigger for him to end his life, as quoted by Times of India. The one man judicial commission set up by the Human Resources and Development (HRD) Ministry under former Allahabad high court judge Justice A K Roopanwal made the probe report public on Tuesday. According to this report, Rohith Vemula was a troubled individual and was unhappy for several reasons.

The inquiry commission stated, “His suicide note is on the record which shows that Rohith Vemula had his own problems and was not happy with worldly affairs.” It added, “He was frustrated for the reasons best known to him…He also wrote that he was all alone from childhood and was an unappreciated man. This also indicates his frustration. He did not blame anybody for his suicide,” as quoted by TOI. The report did not find then HRD minister Smriti Irani and BJP leader Bandaru Dattareya linked to the incident in any way.

Notably, the report states that Rohith Vemula was not a Dalit by caste. It states that the case hit headlines as the ‘caste’ issue was used during protests that were mainly organised by Left groups. Rohith Vemula committed suicide on January 17, 2016, after which MHRD set up the one-man judicial commission under Justice Roopanwal on February 2, 2016 to conduct an investigation into the matter. In the month of August 2016, the report was submitted by the inquiry commission to the HRD ministry.