Rohith Vemula death anniversary: Police detains mother Radhika Vemula in Hyderabad

Radhika Vemula, mother of Hyderabad university student Rohith Vemula who had committed suicide last year, has been detained by police during a protest march on latter’s first death anniversary. Earlier, a group of protesters, who were allegedly trying to gatecrash into the University of Hyderabad (UoH), were also chased away by police. Similar protests took place in Delhi too, where a large number of students from Jawahar Lal University were detained. Some of the mediapersons, including two Express reporters reporters, were beaten up by police during protests.

In Hyderabad, protesters comprising a number of students’ organisations had assembled in front of the UoH main gate as part of “Shahadat Din” of Vemula. Rohith was found hanging in a hostel room on the varsity campus on January 17 last year.

As per a report, certain student bodies are trying to stall a ‘Rohit Stupa’ to remember Vemula’s legacy and to vow that fight will go on against “casteism and communalism”. The protesters marched towards the main entrance gate of UoH, raised slogans against UoH Vice-Chancellor Apparao Podile and sought immediate his arrest. Holding placards reading “Justice for Rohit Vemula”, the protesters marched towards the main gate and tried to forcibly enter by removing the barricade placed in front of the main gate.

Police immediately detained the protestors and took them away in a vehicle, PTI reported. Vemula’s, a PhD scholar from Dalit community, had committed suicide allegedly after abuse by some right-wing student organisations and his subsequent suspension. The suicide had sparked massive protests nationwide, resulting in a fierce political slugfest, with a string of political parties and Dalit organisations siding with students and accusing the BJP and varsity administration of being anti- Dalit.

