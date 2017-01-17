Rohith Vemula death anniversary marked by massive protest outside University of Hyderabad

On January 17, last year, the PhD scholar from the Hyderabad varsity ended life, after being expelled in December, 2015, leading to massive unrest across the country. (ANI)

Marking the first death anniversary of scholar Rohith Vemula, the Joint Action Committee for Social Justice, today, organised massive protest outside the University of Hyderabad (UoH). On January 17, last year, the PhD scholar from the Hyderabad varsity ended life, after being expelled in December, 2015, leading to massive unrest across the country.

Earlier yesterday, opposition party Congress in Telangana alleged that there has been no change in the conditions in University of Hyderabad (UoH) since research scholar Rohith Vemula committed suicide a year ago. Addressing a meeting here organised by the SC cell of Telangana Congress, party’s State unit President N Uttam Kumar Reddy claimed no action has been taken against those allegedly responsible for creating circumstances that forced Vemula to end his life last year.

Also Watch:



Alleging the BJP-led NDA Government is “anti-Dalit”, Reddy claimed UoH Vice-Chancellor Appa Rao Podile “was not only retained (after the suicide of Vemula), but given an award by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself” during the Indian Science Congress at Tirupati early this month.

“This was an open challenge to all those who supported the movement against discrimination of Dalit students in HCU (or UoH) and other universities. No action has been taken against the Union Ministers and officials who were named as accused in a case under SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act registered after Vemula’s suicide,” the Congress leader said.

(With inputs from agencies)