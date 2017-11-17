Rohini shootout: Delhi Police nab 3 more, say killing was case of mistaken identity

Delhi Police recently said that it had arrested Abdul Khan from the spot where Vinod was shot dead.

Three days after an undertrial was shot dead in the Rohini court and a person arrested from the spot, Delhi Police arrested three more on Thursday in connection with the case. The probe has revealed that men had entered the court complex allegedly with a plan to eliminate Rajesh Bawana, a rival of gangster Neeraj Bawana. the accused instead killed Vinod alias Ballu, another undertrial by mistake, Indian Express said.

As per the report, the arrested persons have been identified as Deepu, Sonu and Monu – all of whom are members of Neeraj Bawana’s gang. Bawana, who is at present lodged in Tihar Jail, had asked them to kill Bawania as he was the only remaining rival that he had, the paper quoted Delhi Police sources as saying.

Earlier in 2012, his arch-rival Neetu Dabodia was killed during an encounter with Delhi Police. The Neeraj gang had also killed two rivals Vikram Paras and Pradeep Bhola. in 2015.“Neeraj was trying to reign supreme in the crime world, and Rajesh was his only opponent,” a police source revealed.

The police had recently said that it had arrested Abdul Khan from the spot where Vinod was shot dead. During interrogation, the man revealed he considers Bawana as his mentor and has even tattooed his name on his body. The accused also claimed of killing Vinod on the order of an associate of Neeraj Bawana.

Rajesh had established himself in NCR. “Rajesh was in jail since his arrest in 2014. He, too, was supposed to be at Rohini court the same day as Vinod to attend a hearing in a robbery case registered at Samaypur Badli police station. He, however, was late to enter the court premises,” sources told the paper. Khan entered court complex through common entrance gate after frisking, while other accused entered the court in a car with the weapon through the gate from where lawyers enter.

Last month, the Delhi Police arrested three suspected members of another gang involved in supplying arms in the national capital. Police had also seized as many as 18 pistols from them and a Bolero car which was used for hiding arms for trafficking.

“It was learnt on Wednesday that arms suppliers belonging to Rajasthan would come here to deliver an arms consignment. A trap was laid in Yamuna Khadar area near DDA Park in northeast Delhi, and the three accused were nabbed,” P S Kushwah, DCP (special cell) was quoted as saying by Indian Express.