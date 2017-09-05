Rohingya unrest: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Myanmar on first bilateral visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today arrived here on his first bilateral visit to Myanmar to chart out a roadmap for closer cooperation in areas like security and counter-terrorism. (Image: Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today arrived here on his first bilateral visit to Myanmar to chart out a roadmap for closer cooperation in areas like security and counter-terrorism. “Landed in Naypyitaw, marking the start of my Myanmar visit. I will join a wide range of programmes during my visit to Myanmar,” Modi tweeted soon after his arrival here. Modi arrived here on the second leg of his two-nation trip during which he travelled to southeastern Chinese city Xiamen where he attended the annual BRICS summit and held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other world leaders. “Mingalaba Myanmar! After intense diplomatic engagements at #BRICS2017, PM @narendramodi arrives to a warm welcome at Naypyitaw,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted along with some pictures of the Prime Minister’s arrival at the Nay Pyi Taw airport. Modi is scheduled to call on Myanmar President Htin Kyaw who is also hosting a banquet for him later today.

The Prime Minister will hold wide-ranging talks with State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi tomorrow. Modi had said India and Myanmar will look at strengthening existing cooperation in areas of security and counter-terrorism, trade and investment, infrastructure and energy, and culture. He hoped his visit will help in charting a roadmap for closer cooperation between the two countries.

The prime minister said both countries will review developments in bilateral ties with a focus on “extensive” programme of development cooperation and socio-economic assistance India is undertaking in Myanmar. Modi said he was looking forward to paying a visit to the famed heritage city of Bagan, where the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has done a “stellar work” in renovating the Ananda Temple.

The ASI will be undertaking further restoration work on a number of pagodas and murals that were damaged in an earthquake last year, he said. Modi had visited Myanmar in 2014 to attend the ASEAN- India Summit. The Myanmarese president and Suu Kyi had visited India last year. Myanmar is one of India’s strategic neighbours and shares a 1,640-km-long border with a number of northeastern states including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.