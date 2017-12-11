Rohingya issue: Lashkar-e-Taiba’s charity wing is providing money, aid to Muslims in Rakhine

In a major development, charitable wing of the dreaded terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba has been distributing millions in cash money and blankets among Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar’s troubled Rakhine state.

In a major development, charitable wing of the dreaded terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba has been distributing millions in cash money and blankets among Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar’s troubled Rakhine state. Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation has claimed this in propaganda material released online, accordimg to Indian Express report. The Bangladesh-based intelligence officials have also said that the group had been operating in refugee camps near the town of Cox’s Bazaar. It has been lesarnt that they were doing this with the help of local Islamist groups.

Shahid Mahmood, FIF’s head of foreign operations, said in an online statement that a relief convoy raised by the organisation had succeeded in entering Rakhine “in extremely risky conditions” — an evident reference to the illegal crossing of the Bangladesh border. He said FIF intended to “start its relief activities in all areas of Burma where Muslims are besieged”.

“The FIF’s operations could mark a dangerous new phase in the Myanmar conflict”, where transnational jihadist groups become more heavily involved in the fighting, so far spearheaded by the poorly trained and equipped Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), also known as the Harakah al-Yakin,” a senior Bangladesh intelligence official said.

India had rushed 53 tonnes of relief materials to Bangladesh and pledged all help to Dhaka in tackling the humanitarian crisis after nearly 400,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees fled to the country from Myanmar following the ethnic violence in the Buddhist-majority nation. “Operation Insaniyat: High Commission handed over 1st consignment humanitarian assistance by India to Bangladesh,” the Indian mission here tweeted. The first Indian consignment comes days after Bangladesh High Commissioner in New Delhi Syed Muazzem Ali met Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar last week and briefed him about the problems faced by Dhaka due to the influx of the refugees. “India stands ready to provide any assistance required by Government of Bangladesh in this hour of need,” an Indian External Affairs Ministry statement said on Thursday. It said New Delhi always responded readily and swiftly to any crisis in Bangladesh, in keeping with the close ties of friendship between the peoples of the two countries.