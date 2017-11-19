‘Rogue attitude’ of US hampered progress at Bonn summit: CSE

“The US’s rogue and obstructionist attitude in the CoP process ensured that progress was extremely slow and hampered on several occasions and the old divide between developed and developing nations remained,” the analysis said.

The “rogue and obstructionist attitude” of the US ensured progress at the UN climate summit in Germany’s Bonn city was extremely slow and the “old divide” between the developed and the developing nations remained, a green body said here. The 23rd meeting of the Conference of Parties (CoP-23) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which ended in Bonn on Friday, had no real headway in resolving outstanding issues on the agenda, according to an analysis by the Delhi- based Centre for Science and Environment (CSE). A CSE team was stationed in Bonn through the conference.

“The US’s rogue and obstructionist attitude in the CoP process ensured that progress was extremely slow and hampered on several occasions and the old divide between developed and developing nations remained,” the analysis said. The Bonn summit was the first UN meeting on climate change since the US President Donald Trump announced intention to pull out of the historic Paris Agreement on Climate Change in June.

The CSE, however, said that the US continued to dictate the terms of negotiations, blocked progress on equity and finance at the Bonn summit. “Instead of working together and standing united against the US intransigence, the old bickering between developed and developing nations continued. This meant that the US continued with its business-as-usual obstructionist agenda in the negotiations and hampered meaningful progress on equity and finance issues across a range of agenda items, including stock take, accounting, enhanced transparency framework, adaptation, technology transfer,” said Chandra Bhushan, deputy director general of the CSE.

Vijeta Rattani, another climate analyst at the CSE, maintained that the US announcement was only a political decision with no legal bearing on the Paris Agreement, which has almost no legal options to contain the United States. “Ideally, the US, having made its anti-climate agenda clear, should not have been allowed under any circumstances to determine the course of negotiations. Unfortunately, that did not happen,” Rattani said.