Rodeo driver is coming to Mumbai and is offering the best deal in the town. Check Out!

Prominent American gastropub “Rodeo Drive” is coming to Mumbai to satiate the public’s burger cravings with a deal that just can’t be refused (Representational Image)

When it comes to a burger, we know it’s very difficult to tame the foodie inside and that too when it is all about a burger that is quite cheap. The new Foodie trend is going to set its mark in Mumbai. Prominent American gastropub “Rodeo Drive” is coming to Mumbai to satiate the public’s burger cravings with a deal that just can’t be refused.

As reported by Storypick.com, The deal is to just pay as per your weight. For instance, if a burger costs Rs. 900 and your weight is 50 kg, you pay Rs.50 for a Rs.900 burger.Starting on 21st April, Rodeo Drive is offering burger at “pay by your weight” scheme. The gastropub is located at Andheri East and the scheme is valid just for the first week. So, all that gyming and exercises to reduce your weight is just going to pay off.

And, the icing on the cake – eat the popular “Heart attack burger” just at the price of your weight. Heart attack burger, a gigantic burger, which was created by Filipino chef, Arnaldo Ramos with a double meat patty and delicious sauces. The price of this mouth-watering burger is Rs.900 and you can get it at a much cheaper price. Grab the deal!