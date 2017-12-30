Robocop on Hyderabad streets? This tech start-up has the answer

The life-sized robot named after 26/11 martyr Hemant Karkare is a beta version robot and is made in India using all Indian components. (Image Source: Sreenivas Janyala)

On Friday, a Hyderabad based tech-startup showed world the future of traffic policing. H-Bots Robotics based out of Hyderabad developed a smart-policing robot which is named after the 26/11 martyr Hemant Karkare. The robot is designed to assist the police in managing law and order, and traffic management. The robot can take care of security at selected spots such as malls or airports and public places if deployed autonomously.

The amazing part about the life-sized robot is that it is made in India using components which have been manufactured in India only, said P S V Kisshhan, founder of H-Bots Robotics. It was Kisshhan who conceptualised the robot who is likely to aid the police. According to H-Bot Robotics, the robot is the world’s first police robot. The robot is said to have technology which enables it recognizes people, takes complaints, detects bombs, identified suspects, interacted with people, and answers peoples queries.

Kisshhan said, “This smart ‘robocop’ with its autonomous physical presence can interact with its surrounding environment. It can do that by gathering data in real-time and detecting irregularities without a user interface. The robot without resting can operate at a fraction of the cost normally paid for technology, cameras, sensors and guard services”.

Kisshhan also added that the robot is a security robot which is equipped to protect and secure public and private areas. He added, “It is a smart ‘robocop’ that is strict and sensitive, modern and mobile, alert and accountable, reliable and responsive and techno-savvy and trained.’’ Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT, Telangana was also present at the launch of the robot. Ranjan confirmed that the start-up, H-Bots will be testing the product in the field in next five to six months and assured to commercially deploy the Robot in the city by July.

An official said, “The robot has futuristic body design and has inbuilt technology like Artificial Intelligence (AI). The robot has dual LED lights, thermal imaging, and emergency amber flashlights. It has automatic charging dock station and can be deployed both for Indoor and outdoor jobs”.

Kisshhan wishes that the robot is deployed for security and law enforcement. Krishnan added that the ‘Robocop’ can be used in all police operations. He said, “The robot can help the anti-sexual harassment SHE Teams. It can be deployed in shopping malls, airports, bus stands, exhibitions, railway and metro stations. It can also be used as an assistant for database handling, control room surveillance, building space security, friendly interaction and mapping inside the building”.

The newly launched robot is named after 26/11 martyr Hemant Karkare. The company said that the Smart Police Robots produced by it will be named after police martyrs.

The robot has a height of five-foot-seven and weighs around 43 kilograms. It is equipped with cameras and loads of sensors like ultrasonic, proximity sensors, temperature sensors, and so on. It even has 24/7 connectivity which ensures that its whereabouts are known. The police can even live-stream a video from the robot. What comes as a bonus is the ability to communicate in six different languages.