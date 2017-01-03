Tehseen Poonawalla, Robert Vadra’s kin, blames ‘RSS ideology’ for Bengaluru mass molestation

Tehseen, in a tweet, said that incident was an ‘SOP’ of the Sangh, which it always opts to show other government in bad light. (Tehseen Poonawalla Twitter)

Rebert Vadra’s kin Tehseen Poonawalla on Tuesday blamed ‘Sanghi mindset’ for mass molestation of women that took place in Bengaluru on new year eve. Tehseen, in a tweet, said that incident was a ‘SOP’ of the Sangh, which it always opts to show other government in bad light.

“What happened in Bangalore is the SOP of the Sangh. This is how they show other govts bad & also implement their own ideology,” said Poonawalla. Currently, Karnataka has a Congress goevrnment, under Chief Minister K Siddaramiah, ruling in the state.

What happened in Bangalore is the SOP of the Sangh. This is how the show other govts bad & also implement their own ideology. — Tehseen Poonawalla (@tehseenp) January 3, 2017

After Poonawalla’s tweet caught media glare, and his remarks drew criticism for playing politics over the sensitive issue of women harassment, he reiterated his comments again. “I stand by what I tweeted incident in Bangalore was done by people with the Sangh ideology. These Sanghis then prop up say an Abu Azmi 2 defend,” he tweeted.

Even if a woman is with whoevver she chooses wearing what she wants no one can accuse her or harass her 2n @IndiaToday @CNNnews18 — Tehseen Poonawalla (@tehseenp) January 3, 2017

Poonawalla said that a woman should be free to wear whatever she wants. “Even if a woman is with whoevver she chooses wearing what she wants no one can accuse her or harass her,” he said.

Poonawalla further demanded an independent enquery in the case. “Let their be an independent inquiry those responsible for Bangalore will have a sanghi mindset. Action must be taken,” he said.

Abu Azmi and Mohan Bhagwat are 2 sides of the same coin & denying women their constitutional rights .4n @IndiaToday @CNNnews18 — Tehseen Poonawalla (@tehseenp) January 3, 2017

He went on to take attack RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat: “And Abu Azmi and Mohan Bhagwat ji are 2 sides of the same coin. That denies women their rights.”

Poonawalla said that women’s rights should be defended, he tweeted: “Women have a right to go & wear what they want. There is a mindset that takes away their rights. We need to fightback& give women their rights.

In a shocking incident, a mob of over 100 men, attacked and molested women partying on Bengaluru’s MG Road on the eve of new year.