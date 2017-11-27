Robert Vadra-DLF case linked retired IAS officer named RERA chief; Ashok Khemka protests

Senior Haryana bureaucrat Ashok Khemka today questioned the appointment of a retired IAS officer as the chairman of a bench of Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA). (PTI)

Senior Haryana bureaucrat Ashok Khemka today questioned the appointment of a retired IAS officer as the chairman of a bench of Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA). “An officer, who was member of the committee that gave clean chit to VADRA-DLF land-licensing deal in 2012, is now

rewarded with the lucrative post of real estate regulator (sic),” he tweeted. Khemka had made headlines in 2012 when he cancelled the mutation of a land deal between a company connected with Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra and realty major DLF. Earlier, Leader of Opposition and senior INLD leader, Abhay Singh Chautala had written a letter to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar urging him not to consider names of two retired officers as RERA chairperson.

An officer, who was member of committee that gave clean chit to VADRA-DLF land-licensing deal in 2012, is now rewarded with the lucrative post of real estate regulator. Instead of being hauled up, some continue to make hay. What could be the secret mantra of their ‘successes’? — Ashok Khemka (@AshokKhemka_IAS) November 26, 2017

He pointed out that they were part of the committee of three officers that gave clean chit on the land deal connected with Vadra. Attempt made to reach the concerned bureaucrat for his version did not fructify.