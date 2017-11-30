Robert Vadra cousin Monicka jumps into Rahul Gandhi election row; unleashes fierce attack

Monicka Vadera wrote, “I stand by & support my husband Tehseen Poonawalla & all of his statements.” (Image source: Twitter/ANI)

In an ideological battle of sorts over Rahul Gandhi election as party president between Congress Maharashtra secretary Shehzad Poonawalla and his brother Tehseen Poonawalla, it was Robert Vadra’s cousin, Monicka Vadera, who jumped in the brother vs brother row. Monicka Vadera, who is the wife of Tehseen Poonawalla, took to Twitter to voice her displeasure at Shehzad’s comments. She wrote, “I stand by & support my husband Tehseen Poonawalla & all of his statements.” She also wrote that he now stands barred from having any relations with teh extended family. In her Tweet, she further wrote, “My family & I neither have any relation, association nor wish to comment on the issue or the said individual Shehzad Poonawalla. Please refrain from tweeting/contacting me for the same.”

On November 29, the Maharashtra Congress secretary Shehzad Poonawalla lashed out the Congress party’s organisational poll. He said that the internal elections were “rigged”. While speaking to the press, Shehzad Poonawalla said, “I have got info that the delegates who are going to vote for the party president elections are fixed, its rigged. They have been appointed for their loyalty. Yes It takes courage to speak out, there will be all kinds of attacks against me, but I have facts.” He further continued and said, “I think there should be only one ticket in one family, be it Shehzad Poonawalla or Rahul Gandhi. The upcoming Congress president election is a selection and not an election. It’s a sham election process!”

Following his comments, brother Tehseen Poonawalla disassociated from Shehzad and accused him washing dirty linen in public. Tehseen Poonawalla on Twitter wrote, “I have got Shehzad Poonawalla up as my child . It pains me deeply to see him do this. This is totally unacceptable. We need to strengthen the Congress & allies to win. Any grievance could have been put up at appropriate forums . My wife & I disassociate with him.”

Tehseen Poonawalla further wrote on Twitter, “I believe Congress needs to strengthen Rahul Gandhi & other leaders. Needs to win Guj & then focus on Karnataka, MP Rajasthan & other states before the LokSabha elections . All grievances must be put up at appropriate forums not in media . I disassociate with Shehzad Poonawalla!”

While responding to a Tweet from Bollywood producer, Ekta Kapoor, Tehseen said, “Yes Ekuu , I love him to death but unacceptable to me that he drags whatever party politics may or may not be into the media . It’s hurt me . He should have spoken to me. The Cong needs to win Gujarat, this is NOT needed.”