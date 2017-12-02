Robbers decamp with over Rs 40 lakh of ornaments in Delhi heist

Around a dozen robbers early on Saturday morning looted 23 kg silver and 350gm gold ornaments valued at over Rs 40 lakh after breaking the shutter of a jewellery shop in the national capital

Around a dozen robbers early on Saturday morning looted 23 kg silver and 350gm gold ornaments valued at over Rs 40 lakh after breaking the shutter of a jewellery shop in the national capital, police said. The police said the incident took place at around 3.15 a.m in Style Jewellers in west Delhi’s Rohini area. Shop owner Praveen Aggrawal said he came to know of the heist from someone staying close to the shop.

“Aggrawal was informed by a neighbour that 10-12 robbers had broken the shutter of his jewellery shop, while two of them had overpowered the guard on duty in the street. They took away 23 kg silver and 350 gm gold ornaments,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Gupta said. A police constable, Subhash, who was patrolling in the area, gave a chase to the robbers on a bike but they managed to escape, the officer said. CCTV camera footage of the nearby shops are being scanned to establish the identity of the accused.