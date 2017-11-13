Road safety in school curriculum

Last week, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) organised a consultative workshop in New Delhi aimed at incorporating road safety into school curriculum, with a view to improve road sense among schoolchildren. (Image: IE)

Last week, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) organised a consultative workshop in New Delhi aimed at incorporating road safety into school curriculum, with a view to improve road sense among schoolchildren. The initiative is part of TKM’s Toyota Safety Education Program (TSEP), which seeks to improve road safety by inculcating safe road behaviour among children and youth. The workshop brought together representatives from WHO, NCERT, AIIMS, Delhi Traffic Police, UNICEF, UNDP, schools and NGOs. According to roads ministry, road accidents in India decreased by 4.1% during 2016—the year saw 4,80,652 road accidents as against 5,01,423 in 2015—but fatalities from these accidents rose by 3.2% during the same period (1,50,785 persons were killed in 2016 as against 1,46,133 in 2015).

Naveen Soni, vice-president, TKM, noted, “With socio-economic growth leading to increase in motorisation, the issue of road safety warrants immediate attention and action.

We need a strategic plan that is data-driven and chalked out with a multi-agency approach, and which can positively contribute to arrest incidences of road accidents.”

Launched in 2007, TSEP is an interactive learning program targeting schoolchildren between the age group of 10-14 years. The training modules focus on bringing an attitudinal change among schoolchildren. It is a stepwise approach—a slow introduction of the concept to schoolchildren aiming for better retention of the awareness on important aspects of road safety. So far, TSEP has covered 6.8 lakh schoolchildren across India.