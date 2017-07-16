Road accidents in India: Narendra Modi government allows only two-year jail term for negligent driving, Delhi court hopes that would change

The Narendra Modi government allows only a maximum of two-year imprisonment for negligence in road accidents, by the time it completes four years in power. (PTI)

A Delhi court today hoped that the Narendra Modi government will take steps to enhance jail term for causing death by negligence in road accidents, which currently entails a maximum of two-year imprisonment, by the time it completes four years in power. Additional Sessions Judge Sanjeev Kumar, who awarded the maximum two-year jail term to Haryana-based industrialist’s son Utsav Bhasin in a 2008 hit-n-run case, rued the fact that the 1861 penal law provides inadequate prison term in such cases. “This court hopes that when an advertisement of steps/ schemes taken by the government of India under the leadership of Narendra Modi on completing four years are published in 2018, then in steps take by government, step of enhancing sentence for offence under section 304A of the IPC shall be included…”

The court ordered that a copy of its judgement be sent “to Narendra Modi to look into the sentence prescribed for offence causing death by negligence punishable under section 304 A of IPC. ‘Sabka saath sabka vikas’ is possible only when people do not die in huge number in road accidents.” The judgement also referred to the address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in “Mann Ki Baat” in which he had expressed serious concern about the road safety.