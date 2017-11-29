RN Sharma to head National Anti-Profiteering body

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the 72-km long stretch of Hyderabad Metro Rail project here on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the 72-km long stretch of Hyderabad Metro Rail project here on Tuesday. The 30-km long stretch, which will commence commercial operations from Wednesday, has 24 stations. After inaugurating the first leg of Hyderabad Metro project from Miyapur station, PM Modi also took a ride in the metro. He was accompanied by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governor E S L Narasimhan and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. The project, the largest of its kind in the world in the public-private-partnership (PPP) mode, has overcome many hurdles such as default by the first concessionaire Maytas Infra-led consortium, crucial land acquisition by the state government and logjam for some time over route alignment, among others.

The erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government had signed the agreement with L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail, a special purpose vehicle, for development of this project under the design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFT) basis. The work on the project, worth rS 14,132 crore, began in July 2012. The entire 72-km project is scheduled to commence operations by November 2018. Meanwhile, the state government has started conducting pre-feasibilty studies for phase 2 expansion.