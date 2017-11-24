RK Nagar, Sikandra, Sabang, Pakke-Kasang and Likabali assembly by-polls dates announced

RK Nagar in Tamil Nadu which was under Tamil Nadu’s veteran politicial Jayalaitha will have by-elections on December 21. (PTI)

As election fever across the country starts rising, dates of a number assembly by-elections were announced on Friday. RK Nagar in Tamil Nadu, Sikandra in Uttar Pradesh, Sabang in West Bengal and Pakke-Kasang and Likabali in Arunachal Pradesh will have by-elections on December 21. The results of which will be announced later on December 24. The elections for the RK Nagar assembly will be held on account of death of the MLA and Tamil Nadu’s veteran politician Jayalalithaa last year. Earlier the polls were scheduled to be held on April 12 but the same was cancelled by the EC as the allegations of voters being bribed floated.

Earlier this month, the Chitrakoot assembly by-elections in Madhya Pradesh gave a major boost to the Congress Party. Approximately, 65 per cent of the voting was seen in the by-election. The elections were held following the death of 65-year-old sitting Congress MLA Prem Singh.

As far as the assembly election in Gujarat is concerned, PAAS leader Hardik Patel had said that he will not join any political party. “You will not see my face under any political party for two and a half years,” Hardik Patel said while address the press a few days back.

Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls, the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Gandhinagar has written a letter urging members of the Christian community to save the country from “nationalist forces” as he said the “democratic fabric” of the country was at stake, amidst growing “sense of insecurity” among minorities.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be on a tour in Gujarat to campaign for upcoming elections. He is expected to address eight rallies parts of the state. He will be attending rallies on November 27 and 29.

Election Commission team which was monitoring the by-poll had written to the commission, “Besides the documents proving crores of money spent to bribe voters, we have also received 120 video evidence of party men visiting voters and distributing currency. Out of 120 videos we received through WhatsApp, 100 are against T T V Dinakaran of AIADMK (Amma) and 20 are against the DMK candidate. This shows the veracity of violations that happened during this campaign.”