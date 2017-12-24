RK Nagar election result 2017: TTV Dhinakaran claims win, says people have picked Jayalalithaa’s successor

Dhinakaran spoke to the media and said, “People in RK Nagar have elected Amma’s successor today”.

RK Nagar election result 2017: The ongoing counting of RK Nagar bypoll election comes as a huge setback for the AIADMK faction led by EPS-OPS following the roaring performance of Sasikala group led by TTV Dhinakaran. Fighting as an independent, Dhinakaran has as so far raced to a humongous lead of 20,298 votes followed by AIADMK’s E Madhusudanan with 9672 votes and DMK’s N Maruthu Ganesh with 5091 votes. Dhinakaran spoke to the media and said, “People in RK Nagar have elected Amma’s successor today”. Led by Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam, several ministers had campaigned relentlessly for the party nominee Madhusudanan. But the third round of the by-election counting projects a stunning turnaround for TTV Dhinakaran. After an initial disruption in the counting which halted the process for about 15 minutes, police restored peace in the area. The clash was between AIADMK and Dhinakaran supporters.

Even before the results surfaced, Dhinakaran supporters started to celebrate in the streets as his his lead soared. Supporters could be seen lighting firecrackers, dancing and distributing sweets. Karunandihi led DMK, which aggressively fought the bypoll with the support of an array of parties, including allies Congress and friendly parties, including the Left got just 2,324 votes at the end of the second round. With early trends indicating a comfortable win for him, Dhinakaran told reporters in Madurai that it reflected people wanting a change of regime. “We are the true AIADMK,” he said and claimed that the Palaniswami government will “end in three months”.

The trends triggered a debate in social media over the possibility of a patch-up between the ruling AIADMK and the rival faction led by him. The rival leader has claimed that people have “decided” that he would succeed Amma in the constituency represented twice by her. Jayalalithaa had won from RK Nagar in the 2015 bypoll and the 2016 assembly general election. The RK Nagar bypoll election result is crucial since this might change the political scenario of the state of Tamil Nadu.