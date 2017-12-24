RK Nagar Counting LIVE UPDATES: TTV Dhinakaran, Maradhu Ganesh or E Madhusudhanan? Who will win RK Nagar Bypoll?

RK Nagar Counting, Bypoll Result LIVE UPDATES: The bypoll campaign was marred with reports of distribution of cash for votes by different groups.

RK Nagar Counting, Bypoll Result LIVE UPDATES: The result of RK Nagar by-election will be announced today, three days after 77.68 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the battle for this prestigious assembly seat in Tamil Nadu. The constituency was represented by late J. Jayalalithaa who passed away in December last year. The by-election became a prestige battle between the two factions of AIADMK. TTV Dhinakaran, M Ganesh of DMK and E Madhusudhanan of AIADMK are main candidated in the fray for the bypoll. The bypoll campaign was marred with reports of distribution of cash for votes by different groups.

Here the the LIVE UPDATES of RK Nagar By-Election Counting:

7:44 am: Apart from BJP other parties that contested used corrupt practices and distributed money in a big way: Karu Nagarajan, BJP candidate from #RKNagar outside a vote counting center in Chennai

7:40 am: Watch video: Exit poll predict win to Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran

7:30 am: Counting of votes will begin at 8 am. Visuals from outside a counting center in Chennai

7:25 am: “Exit poll in RK Nagar puts TTV Dinakaran ahead with 37 % votes and winner,” says BJP MP, Subramanian Swamy.”

RK Nagar Election Exit Poll by NewsX has predicted TTV Dhinakaran as the clear winner. This is how much votes all parties will get:

TTV Dhinakaran – 37%

AIADMK -26%

DMK -18%

BJP – 2%

Others – 17%

7:20 am: Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM

7:10 am: MK Stalin had earlier stated that Rs 20 crore have been caught by the DMK party cadres and public, “but the police misreported as if few lakhs of rupees have been seized”.

7:00 am: The RK Nagar bypoll, necessitated after the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, was earlier scheduled on April 12, but was cancelled following allegations that sums of money were distributed in a vote-for-cash scam.

6:50 am: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Working President M.K. Stalin wrote to the Election Commission (EC) on Sunday, alleging that the ruling AIADMK had been bribing voters in RK Nagar ahead of the assembly bypoll.

6:40 am: Ahead of the much-hyped RK Nagar bypolls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu to transfer IPS Sudhakar, Joint Commissioner North, to a non-election post.

6:30 am: R K Nagar, represented twice by Jayalalithaa, has an electorate of 2,28,234, comprising 1,10,903 men, 1,17,232 women and 99 transgenders.

6:20 am: The bypoll in RK Nagar took place on December 21. Around 77.6 percent voters exercised their franchise in this constituency of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.