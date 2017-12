RK Nagar Counting, Election Result: Full List of candidates and how much votes they got

The polling for this prestigious assembly constituency of Tamil Nadu is taking place today after a lot of controversies in the last few months. (Image: PTI)

RK Nagar Election Result: The bypoll in RK Nagar took place on December 21. Around 77.6 percent voters exercised their franchise in this constituency of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. The RK Nagar by-election was necessitated because of the demise of then CM Jayalalithaa in December last year. The by-election in this constituency has turned into a prestige battle between the two factions of AIADMK. TTV Dhinakaran, M Ganesh of DMK and E Madhusudhanan of AIADMK are in the fray for the bypoll.

Following is the list of all candidates in fray. The number of votes get got, will be updated as soon as the results are out:

V G DHANA LAKSHMI, ABHM

E MADHUSUDHANAN, AIADMK

G E BALAJI, AIADMK

CHAKARAVARTHI P, AIPTMMK

MUNIYAPPAN, APP

NAGARAJAN K, BJP

M KRISHNAKUMAR, BJP

SATHYAMOORTHY A C, BSP

K.NAGARAJAN, BSP

N MARUDHU GANESH, DMK

M L RAVI, DMSK

KESAVALU KO, ETMK

M.MOHAN, GMK

P SHIVASAKTHIVEL, HNP

M S RAJENDRAN, KDC

RAJENDRAN M S, KDC

M RAMESH, NKMK

KALAIKOTTUTHAYAM K, NMK

SAMPATH KUMAR, NTK

D RAVI PARAYANAR , RPI

E SADAIYANDI, SUCI

RAMESHBABU V, USI

ALSO READ | RK Nagar Election Result: Live News Updates of RK Nagar Bypoll

Independent Candidates

DR K PADMARAJAN

AGNI SRIRAMACHANDRAN N

M AHAMED SHAJAHAN

NATARAJAN P

NARESH VAIDYANATHAN

DR PADMARAJAN K

E RAMADOSS

P MARIMUTHU

DHINAKARAN T T V

ABDUL WAHID E

SURESH BABU D

M VASANTHKUMAR

T NARAYANASWAMY

SHANMUGAM G

FRANKLIN D

SETTU M

ARUMUGAM M S

PREM KUMAR P

KANNAN M

GANESAN T

RAJASEKAR D

K KULASEKARAN

AGNI SRIRAMACHANDRAN

AGNI SRIRAMACHANDRAN N

RAMESH T

TAMIZHARASAN V V

AHAMED SHAHJAHAN M

KESAVAN L

BOTHIRAJAN G

PUSHPA P

VIJAYAN S

PRITHIVIRAJAN ED

KANDHASAMY S

DINESH S

VINAYAGAMURTHY A

THANGARAJ K

PREMKUMAR N

DHANASEKAR M

RAMESH N

RANGARAJ M

DINAKARAN M

C KULANDRAN

K KARVANNAN

NOORMOHAMMED

REVATHI KANNAN

M GOPINATH

VISHAL KRISHNAN

UMA SHANKAR A K

JOTHIKUMAR R

J DAVID

G.VIJAYALAKSHMI

J.DEEPA

R,RENGARAJAN

M A MICHEL RAJ

A SAKTHIVEL

T DAVID

KATHIRESAN L

L KATHIRSAN

J MOHAN RAJ

GANESH B

G PREM KUMAR

SENTHILKUMAR R

GUNASEKAR N

MANMATHAN M

M ASADULLAH KHAN

VIJAYA SEKAR T

S NATARAJAN

J EBENEZER

SHANMUGAM B

R PRAVEENA

DINAKARAN G

M H MUTHU MOHAMED

MADHUSUDHANAN R

CHANDRASEKAR A

STEPHAN RAJ

SELVA VINAYAGAM T

MOHAN C

RAJI M

KALAIARSAN S

VISWANATHAN R

JAHIR HUSSAIN A

S SHAJAHAN

CHINNARAJA S

V RAMACHANDRAN

GOVINDASAMY N

M SALAMON

MADHANRAJ E

SARAVANAN P

T RAVI

D RAJASEKAR

M C CHANDRA SEKAR

P MUNUSAMY

ARUN SRIDHAR T

GOPI C

A GUGANANDAM

MADUSUDANAN S

S MAHARAJA PANDIAN

S.KARUNAKARAN

K.KASTHURI

P.MATHIVANAN

A L PALANIYAPPAN

M.DAVID

D.SUBHA

G M JOTHIRAJ

R.MURUGAN

DINKARAN K

JAYARAMAN K

K E PREMKUMAR

TIRISANGU T

RAMESHRAM R

V K VEERESHWARAN