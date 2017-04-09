RK Nagar bypolls: EC cancels voting on 12th April after tax department confirms money distribution to voters

Acontroversy sparked when some political leaders were accused of distributing money to voters ahead of the by-elections.

The Election Commission has cancelled the RK Nagar bypolls after the tax department confirmed money distribution to voters. The voting was scheduled to take place on 12th April. However, a controversy sparked when some political leaders were accused of distributing money to voters ahead of the by-elections. The Karnataka Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Pon Radhakrishnan on Sunday demanded a life ban on the candidates for whom this money distribution was held while stating that this is a shame on the Tamil community and the state.

#WATCH Chennai: Security personnel chase TN Minister Vijaya Bhaskar’s supporter who tried to flee with documents during IT raid (07.04.2017) pic.twitter.com/iELfRTBby8 — ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017

Radhakrishnan alleged that both Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the two factions of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) have been from the beginning distributing money to the voters to vote for their party and said this is not good for democracy. “People are prepared to get money for their vote. They were trying to feel that this is not a sin, but they feel this is their right to get money for their vote. It is a shame for the Tamil community and the state,” he told ANI.

However, he suggested that postponing the elections is not the solution and the candidates found guilty should be banned. DMK leader RS Bharathi also said on Sunday that delaying the elections will only reflect the Election Commission’s inefficiency. “If EC postpones election then it proves that its inefficient. They should conduct election in fair manner,” said Bharathi. Yesterday, the Income Tax Department said around Rs 100 crore were distributed to R.K. Nagar voters by the AIADMK faction led by the now jailed V.K. Sasikala.

It is a daylight robbery: Vinoba Bhoopathy #JayaLegacySold pic.twitter.com/R2feb3ysqE — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 9, 2017

The Income Tax department had conducted multiple raids and allegedly found Rs 89 crore for “distribution to voters” in RK Nagar Assembly constituency at Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar’s associate’s house. After this Vijayabaskar’s father, Chinnathambi, appeared before Income Tax authorities on Saturday. Many other searches were also conducted on minister’s properties and office premises. “They (the I-T Department) have asked me to come. I have come here,” Chinnathambi told reporters.