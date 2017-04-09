RK Nagar bypolls: DMK leader RS Bharathi says postponing elections will reflect EC’s inefficiency

RS Bharathi said If EC postpones election then it proves that its inefficient. (Source: Twitter)

Three days before the RK Nagar bypolls, the situation is getting interesting in Tamil Nadu. After the reports came out that Election Commission might consider postponing polling in the state, DMK leader RS Bharathi said on Sunday that it will only reflect the Election Commission’s inefficiency. “If EC postpones election then it proves that its inefficient. They should conduct election in fair manner,” said Bharathi.

Yesterday, the Income Tax Department said around Rs 100 crore were distributed to R.K. Nagar voters by the AIADMK faction led by the now jailed V.K. Sasikala. After this reports broke out that the Election Commission might postpone the elections. According to the documents seized by the I-T officials during their raids here on Friday and published by some media, the price of one vote in the by-poll bound R.K. Nagar constituency is Rs 4,000.

Watch the visuals from IT raid:

#WATCH Chennai: Security personnel chase TN Minister Vijaya Bhaskar’s supporter who tried to flee with documents during IT raid (07.04.2017) pic.twitter.com/iELfRTBby8 — ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017

“The documents published by some media houses and doing the rounds in WhatsApp are what we had seized during our raids yesterday (Friday),” an I-T official confirmed to IANS on Saturday. “We have submitted our report to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). In our report, we have stated about the seizure of documents, distribution of cash to the R.K. Nagar voters, the bribe received by the officials from drug suppliers and some other things,” the senior official said.

The income tax department reportedly raided 35 places on Friday, and seized documents various documents. The places raided also included properties of the state health minister C Vijayabaskar. As per the report, a key document which recovered from the minister’s house contained the strategy details of the party in RK Nagar bypoll. The strategy document said that party will distribute an amount Rs 4,000 per voter across 256 segments of the constituency.

(with input from agency)