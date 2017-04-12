RK Nagar bypolls: DMK delegation to meet Governor Vidya Sagar Rao in Mumbai

A DMK delegation will meet the governor C Vidyasagar in Mumbai today. (Source: PTI)

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) delegation will meet the Tamil Nadu governor Vidya Sagar Rao in Mumbai on Wednesday. Even though the details of the meet are not out, the topic could be the now cancelled RK Nagar bypolls which were scheduled to take place on 12th April. The election was supposed to take place on Jayalalithaa’s vacant seat. The Election Commission had cancelled the RK Nagar bypolls after the tax department confirmed money distribution to voters.

The Karnataka Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Pon Radhakrishnan on Sunday demanded a life ban on the candidates for whom this money distribution was held while stating that this is a shame on the Tamil community and the state. “People are prepared to get money for their vote. They were trying to feel that this is not a sin, but they feel this is their right to get money for their vote. It is a shame for the Tamil community and the state,” he told ANI.

The income tax department reportedly raided 35 places on Friday, and seized documents various documents. The places raided also included properties of the state health minister C Vijayabaskar. As per the report, a key document which recovered from the minister’s house contained the strategy details of the party in RK Nagar bypolls. The strategy document said that party will distribute an amount Rs 4,000 per voter across 256 segments of the constituency.

The Income Tax department had conducted multiple raids and allegedly found Rs 89 crore for “distribution to voters” in RK Nagar Assembly constituency at Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar’s associate’s house. After this Vijayabaskar’s father, Chinnathambi, appeared before Income Tax authorities on Saturday. Many other searches were also conducted on minister’s properties and office premises. “They (the I-T Department) have asked me to come. I have come here,” Chinnathambi told reporters.

