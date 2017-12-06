RK Nagar Bypoll: Tamil actor Vishal, J Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa’s nominations rejected by EC

In a setback for Tamil actor Vishal and late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa’s prospect of contesting the upcoming RK Nagar bypoll, the Election Commission has rejected their nominations.

In a setback for Tamil actor Vishal and late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa’s prospect of contesting the upcoming RK Nagar bypoll, the Election Commission has rejected their nominations. The drama continued throughout the day as Vishal had claimed that his nomination was accepted by the poll body. However, it turned out to be far from the truth. “Democracy at its lowest low!! Disheartening to hear that the nomination made by me was initially accepted & later when I left, has been announced as invalid,” Vishal tweeted. However, earlier, he had Tweeted, “After much struggle, my nomination for the RK Nagar election is finally accepted…. Truth Always Triumphs!,” RK Nagar bypoll is scheduled to be held on December 21.

In its order, the poll authority said required number of proposers had not validly proposed the candidature of Vishal Krishna and that the actor had been proposed only by eight valid proposers. “Hence, he has not fulfilled the conditions for valid nomination,” Returning Officer K Velusamy said in his order. “Therefore, I conclude that the nomination of Vishal Krishna is rejected upon my summary enquiry,” the official said, according to reports. The RO said two among the 10 proposers, Sumathy and Deepan, appeared before him in person and claimed that it was not their valid signatures (in the nomination papers). “Sumathy and Deepan appeared before me in person and submitted a written representation that they had not proposed the nomination of Vishal Krishna,” he said. They submitted that their signatures had been forged, the order said.

Meanwhile, the nomination paper of late J Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar was also rejected by the election authorities. EC cited that there is inconsistency in her papers too. It has been learnt that Deepa’s nomination papers were rejected as several columns were left blank.

A total of 145 persons had filed their nomination papers of that 72 nominations have been accepted and 73 have been rejected. EC had accepted the nomination papers filed by candidates belonging to the ruling AIADMK (E.Madhusudhanan), DMK (N.Marudhu Ganesh), the Bharatiya Janata Party (K.Nagarajan) and over 50 independents.

The RK Nagar bye-election was necessitated after Jayalalithaa’s death on December 5 last year. Filing of nominations ended on December 4. The last date for the withdrawal of the candidature is December 7. The counting is on December 24.