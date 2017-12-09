RK Nagar bypoll: EC removes Returning Officer who rejected actor Vishal’s nomination

It is reported that the actor may meet the Governor, the President and the Cheif Electoral officer as his nomination was rejected twice. (IE)

The row over actor Vishal’s nomination intensified on Saturday as the senior election official who was responsible for conducting the RK Nagar by-election has been removed by the election commission. It is reported that the actor may meet the Governor, the President and the Cheif Electoral officer as his nomination was rejected twice. Returning Officer K Velusamy has now been replaced by Praveen P Nair. The transfer has been recommended by the states Chief Electoral Officer. “…there were some flaws in the nomination..it is an order passed by the Returning Officer,” Velusamy said after he rejected the nominations of both actor Vishal Krishna and late J Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar for the December 21 R K Nagar bypoll.

Earlier in the day, the actor lashed out the officer calling the decision unethical and unjustified. In a letter, the actor wrote, the rejection of my nomination paper was totally unethical and unjustified and the events that followed are there for all the people of Tamil Nadu to see and understand that democracy has been buried to ground. The actor had began the letter saying, “I am obliged to inform the people of Tamil Nadu that I decided to contest in the R.K. Nagar by-election on my own and without the influence of any political party or any individual whatsoever, but only with pure intentions to serve the people from the bottom of my heart.”

Earlier, Vishal, who heads the Tamil Film Producers Council and is the general secretary of the Nadigar Sangam (South Indian Artistes’ Association), said he was told at the last minute that there were “discrepancies,” in the papers in respect of signatures. “I was begging… to accept my nomination papers with folded hands. In this part of the country,” Vishal told an English news channel today.

While concluding the letter, the actor has raised the issues of Kanyakumari fishermen and thanked the press, the police, the advocates, political leaders and others for their support. ” Let us all join together to lend a helping hand to search and bring back the lost Kanyakumari fishermen to their families and loved ones. I thank all the good-hearted people of R.K. Nagar, across Tamil Nadu and across India including the press, the police, the advocates, political leaders, my fans, friends, family and all well-wishers who supported me and stood by me. I will continue to serve the people and fight for democracy and will return to politics in full swing.