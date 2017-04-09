RK Nagar bypoll: Days after Income Tax officials raid several premises, Election Commission may scrap polls

An injured man admitted in a hospital fo;;owing clashes between supporters of TTV Dinakaran and O Pannneerselvam. (ANI)

The Election Commission is likely to scrap the RK Nagar bypoll following raids by Income Tax officials at several premises in the state, a report by ‘Times Now’ has said. as per the report, the Election Commission may announce its decision on Monday.

Earlier in the day, violent clashes broke out between supporters of TTV Dinakaran and O Pannneerselvam. The incident happened when both parties were campaigning for the bypolls, which is slated to be held on April 12.

As per the report, probe by Income Tax departments and satate authorities have found irregularities in the campaign process. As huge amount of cash is reported to be given to voters . The probe reports are under examination of Chief Election Commission and other officials. The VK Sasikala-led faction of the ruling AIADMK has allegedly paid Rs. 89 crore to voters to buy support for its candidate TTV Dinakaran, who is also her nephew.

Last Friday, the income tax department had raided 35 places , and seized documents several documents. The places which were raided included properties of state health minister C Vijayabaskar. A key document was reportedly recovered from the minister’s house, which contained strategy details of the party in RK Nagar bypoll. The strategy document suggested that that party will distribute Rs 4,000 per voter across 256 segments of the constituency.

The party, report said, made target to reach out 85 percent of the 2.6 lakh voters. The sum to be paid amounted to Rs 89 crore. Some senior AIADMK leaders including Chief Minister E Palaniswami, Forest Minister Dindigul Sreenivasan and Finance Minister Jayakumar were named in the report. The Sasikala faction has however denied the allegations.

#WATCH Chennai: Security personnel chase TN Minister Vijaya Bhaskar’s supporter who tried to flee with documents during IT raid (07.04.2017) pic.twitter.com/iELfRTBby8 — ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017

The by-poll is vital for both AIADMK (OPS) and AIADMK (Sasikala) as the seat was earlier represented by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who represented it for two terms. She had passed away on December 5 last year.