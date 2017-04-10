RK Nagar bypoll cancelled: Chidambaram takes dig at Narendra Modi’s demonetisation drive

Congress leader P Chidambaram. (PTI)

As the Election Commission cancelled the RK Nagar by-poll over use of money power, Congress leader P Chidambaram today took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking if his demonestisation drive has achieved the desired results.

“We were told demonetisation has put an end to black money. Was money distributed in RK NAGAR white money?,” the former Finance and Home Minister said in a tweet.

The Election Commission had last night cancelled the April 12 by-poll to the R K Nagar Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu, saying the electoral process has been “seriously vitiated” by parties through the use of money power.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while announcing the demonestisation decision on November 8, had said that the move would curb black money besides getting other positive results.

The by poll to RK Nagar was necessitated due to the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.