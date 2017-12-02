RK Nagar bypoll: Big news for Tamil star Vishal fans, actor to contest by election; nomination on Monday

It’s a big news for fans of Tamil star Vishal!

It’s a big news for Tamil star Vishal! Reportedly, famous actor of Tamil industry Vishal will contest RK Nagar by election as an independent candidate. He will file his nomination papers on Monday. This development has been confirmed by famous movie critic and Indian movie industry tracker Ramesh Bala. “BREAKING : Actor #Vishal to contest #RKNagar by-election as an independent candidate.. On Monday, he will file his nomination papers..,” Ramesh Bala tweeted. Vishal had made headlines over controversy related to Vijay starrer Mersal. Actor Vishal had accused BJP leader H Raja of advocating piracy by watching the movie online, a charge rejected by latter. Vishal, head of the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) and general secretary of the South Indian Artistes’ Association (SIAA), had also demanded an apology from him. However, Raja clarified that he had only watched clips of the movie on his mobile phone and said he did not have the patience to sit through a two-and-a-half hour film.

On Friday, sidelined AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran, who is contesting the December 21 R K Nagar Assembly bypoll, had declared movable and immovable assets worth Rs 74 lakh, a tad higher than that in his earlier submission in April. In his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission, along with his nomination papers, today, Dhinakaran said the value of his movable and immovable assets stood at Rs 74,17,807 — immovable assets worth Rs 57.44 lakh and movable assets worth were Rs 16.73 lakh. Further, the gross total value of movable assets of his spouse and a dependent was around Rs 6.87 crore and Rs 1.17 crore, respectively, the 53-year-old former MP declared in the affidavit. In April, when Dhinakaran filed his nomination as the AIADMK (Amma) candidate backed by Chief Minister K Palaniswami, he had declared assets valued at Rs 68 lakh. The Election Commission subsequently rescinded the poll notification in view of extensive use of money to influence voters.

Dhinakaran’s challenger and AIADMK nominee E Madhusudhanan declared movable and immovable assets valued at over Rs 1.49 crore.

The 75-year-old veteran, who took on Dhinakaran as the candidate of then rebel O Panneerselvam camp in April, also mentioned he had no pending cases against him. While the value of his movable property stood at Rs 12.53 lakh, that of his immovable property was Rs 1.37 crore, he said in his affidavit. He had no liabilities, he added. The party veteran has been fielded once again to face the bypoll, this time as the AIADMK candidate.

Last week, the Election Commission had allotted the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol to the Palaniswami-led faction, as both his camp as well as that of Dhinakaran had staked claim for it. Palaniswami and Panneerselvam had merged their respective factions in August this year.

Meanwhile, DMK’s N Maruthu Ganesh, a political greenhorn, declared assets valued at Rs 12.57 lakh.

All the three persons had earlier in the day filed their nominations to contest the prestigious RK Nagar bypoll, necessitated following the death of sitting MLA and then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in December last.

Election Commission had announced that by election to the Dr Radha Krishnan Nagar Assembly constituency in Chennai, which fell vacant following the demise of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J.Jayalalithaa last year, will be held on 21 December.