RK Nagar bypoll: Big blow for Jayalalithaa niece Deepa Jayakumar, nomination rejected

Deepa Jayakumar had filed her candidature for the RK Nagar by-poll on Monday. (ANI)

In a major setback for former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar, the Election Commission has rejected her nomination for the RK Nagar constituency that fell vacant after her aunt’s demise on December 5 last year. Her nomination was cancelled after the election body found a number of discrepancies in her form. She had filed her candidature for the RK Nagar by-poll on Monday. Deepa was standing in the election claiming to be true heir of late Jayalalithaa , being her blood relative. The late chief minister’s constituency will go to polls on December 21.

Reacting to the rejection of her nomination, Deepa Jayakumar said, “There is a column where we talk about inheritance of property & I have mentioned that. It’s not mandatory. That’s not a reason enough to reject this application. All other information I have provided are perfect”. Apart from Deepa Jayakumar, actor Vishal’s candidature has also been rejected.

The late CM’s constituency of RK Nagar will see a multi-cornered contest on December 21. Even as AIADMK has fielded Madhusudhanan, AIADMK (Amma) has fielded TTV Dhinakaran. Other candidates who are also in the field include DMK’s Maradhu Ganesh, while BJP has put up Karu Nagarajan. Surprising many, actor Vishal has also jumped into the fray, filing his nomination as an independent candidate.

While Nagarajan filed his documents without much hassle in the morning other candidates like Vishal and Deepa had to wait for their turn as there were large number of independent candidates waiting for their turn to file nomination papers. Independent candidates were distributed tokens so that they could file their papers according to the serial number.

According to the website of the election commission, about 70 nominations had been filed for the constituency which included three female independent candidates.

Earlier, AIADMK candidate E Madhusudhanan, while speaking to reporters had claimed that TTV Dinakaran was behind the candidature of Vishal. Rejecting the charges the actor said that he was not a politician and was satnding in the election on behalf of the people.

Hearing a petition in September, the Madras High Court had asked the Election Commission to hold the by-poll by December 31 this year preferably. Hearing the petition, the High Court had said: “It is expected that the EC will announce the election date at the earliest and conduct the elections preferably by December 31, 2017.”

Results for RK Nagar bye-elections will be declared on December 24.