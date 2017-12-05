RK Nagar bypoll: Actor Vishal sits on dharna after EC rejects his nomination

Actor Vishal said that he was informed at the last minute. (ANI)

Actor Vishal sat on a dharna moments after his candidature was rejected by the Election Commission on Tuesday, for the constituency that is going to polls on December 21. Along with his nomination, that of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalitha niece Deepa Jayakumar’s nomination too was rejected today. Reacting to the statement after cancellation of his candidature, the actor said that he was informed at the last minute that the election body found “discrepancies,” in the papers in respect of signatures.

Earlier, while reacting to her rejection of her nomination, Deepa Jayakumar said, “There is a column where we talk about inheritance of property & I have mentioned that. It’s not mandatory. That’s not a reason enough to reject this application. All other information I have provided are perfect”. She also alleged it was not done for any valid reasons. “It is being done wantonly,” she added.

When an EC official was asked about the reasons behind the cancellation of nominations of these two candidates, he said that there were some flaws in nominations and the order was passed by the returning officer.

In protest, after the decision of the EC, the actor along with his supporters sat on the road in North Chennai against the EC’s decision to reject his papers. The election body had received over 140145 nominations from aspirants wanting to contest the bypoll.

AIADMK candidate E Madhusudhanan had earlier claimed that TTV Dinakaran was behind the candidature of the actor. The actor, while rejecting the charge had said that he was not a politician and was standing in the election on behalf of the people of the constituency.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 7. Results of the bypoll will be declared on December 24.