RK Nagar bypoll: Actor Vijay says rejection of nomination papers unethical, unjustified; read full letter

Actor Vijay’s nomination for RK Nagar bypoll was rejected. (Source: PTI)

Actor Vishal whose nomination for the upcoming RK Nagar bypoll which is due on December 31 was recently rejected by the Returning officer has come out all guns blazing. Vijay, in a letter, called the decision unethical and unjustified. In this letter, Vijay told the people of Tamil Nadu that he would like to put his political setback behind him and focus on bigger issues in hand. Vijay’s nomination for the RK Nagar seat that has been vacant since the passing away of former state chief minister Jayalalithaa was rejected on the charges that two signatures of his 10 proposers were forged. While the actor has since cried foul, his critics in the film industry and politics took potshots at him.

The plot further thickened with Vishal claiming the two persons who supported his nomination were missing and he was worried about their safety. Later a video surfaced showing one of the proposers in question alleging that his signature was forged for Vishal’s nomination. Now, the actor has thanked the people of RK Nagar, Tamil Nadu and India India including the press, the police, the advocates, political leaders, my fans, friends, family and all well-wishers who supported him.

Here is the full text of Vijay’s letter:

“I am obliged to inform the people of Tamil Nadu that I decided to contest in the R.K. Nagar by-election on my own and without influence of any political party or any individual whatsoever, but only with pure intentions to serve the people from the bottom of my heart.

The rejection of my nomination paper was totally unethical and unjustified and the events that followed are there for all the people of Tamil Nadu to see and understand that democracy has been buried to ground.

In this hour, there are much bigger issues like Kanyakumari fishermen issue for us to support and concentrate on than me contesting in the by-election. I request the State government to give top priority in this regard to find the missing fishermen.

Let us all join together to lend a helping hand to search and bring back the lost Kanyakumari fishermen to their families and loved ones. I thank all the good hearted people of R.K. Nagar, across Tamil Nadu and across India including the press, the police, the advocates, political leaders, my fans, friends, family and all well-wishers who supported me and stood by me. I will continue to serve the people and fight for democracy and will return to politics in full swing.

Thank You !!!

God Bless us All…!!!”