RK Nagar by-polls cancelled: Chidambaram knows better how black money surfaced, says Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu

Taking on P Chidambaram over his remarks on the influence of black money in the RK Nagar by-polls, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday alleged that black money surfaced during the former UPA regime while demanding an explanation from the former finance minister on the same. “How did the black money surface? I guess Chidambaram knows it better. The reason being back money was generated during their regime and it is only after our government came to power that the generation of black money was effectively curbed,” Naidu told ANI.

“Despite our efforts, if things happened there, the explanation can only be given by the parties who distributed money there,” he added. Responding to the opposition parties’ allegations that the Centre is ‘misusing’ government agencies like the Income Tax Department for their ulterior motives, Naidu said, “What misuse? These departments have been doing their job diligently, they should be congratulated.”

Naidu’s remarks came in response to Chidambaram’s tweet wherein he asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi if his demonetisation drive achieved desired results, hours after the poll body canceled the April 12 by-polls. “We were told demonetisation has put an end to black money. Was money distributed in R K NAGAR white money (sic)?, he said. On Sunday, the poll panel cancelled the by-polls in R.K. Nagar constituency after cash-for-votes allegations surfaced. The decision came after the Income Tax raids in Chennai found that money was distributed to the voters.