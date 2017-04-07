RK Nagar by-poll: Several injured in clash between AIADMK’s Panneerselvam, Sasikala factions, OPS candidate’s car damaged

In the latest clash between the two AIADMK factions, the car of E Mathusuthanan, who is pro-Panneerselvam, was also damaged. (ANI)

With the dates for the RK Nagar by poll elections nearing, amid escalating tension between the O Panneerselvam faction of AIADMK and the party’s Sasikala Natarajan faction, reportedly the two divisions today engaged into a violent clash in which several were injured. In the latest clash between the two AIADMK factions, the car of E Mathusuthanan, who is pro-Panneerselvam, was also damaged. The J Jayalalithaa dominated party divided into two sections as after the death of the iconic Chief Minister heated differences erupted between Jayalalithaa’s close aide Sasikala Natarajan and the states former CM O Panneerselvam, over the position of Chief Minister.

Days back, the VK Sasikala camp of the AIADMK has moved Election Commission challenging the use of party symbol by O Panneerselvam-led camp. As per ANI, AIADMK Deputy General Secretary T T V Dinakaran has filed a complaint with EC accusing the OPS camp of manipulating ‘electric pole’ symbol as twin leaves that will create a confusion among the people during election campaigning.

The move comes after EC froze the AIADMK symbol of ‘two leaves’ and both the parties were scrambling over getting the party symbol of their own choice. Apart from the party symbol tussle, the two camps are also trying their best to add Amma (Late J Jayalalithaa) to the name of their faction.

With just a few days left for the RK Nagar elections in Chennai, the AIADMK party now have two party symbols representing both OPS and Sasikala camps. Soon after the split of AIADMK, both the camps were in fight to acquire the legendary ‘two leaves’ symbol, which was later frozen by the EC. The EC then allotted ‘electric pole’ symbol to the OPS camp and ‘hat’ symbol to Sasikala camp.