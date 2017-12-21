LIVE RK Nagar By-Election: TTV Dhinakaran, M Ganesh, E Madhusudhanan in bypoll fray to inherit Jayalalithaa’s legacy

The polling for this prestigious assembly constituency of Tamil Nadu is taking place today after a lot of controversies in the last few months. (Image: PTI)

LIVE RK Nagar By-Election updates: The polling for this prestigious assembly constituency of Tamil Nadu is taking place today after a lot of controversies in the last few months. The RK Nagar by-election was necessitated because of the demise of then CM Jayalalithaa. The by-election here has now become a prestige battle between the two factions of AIADMK. TV Dhinakaran, M Ganesh of DMK and E Madhusudhanan of AIADMK are in the bypoll fray.

On Wednesday, a controversy broke out when Dhinakaran camp released a purported video of Jayalalithaa under treatment at Apollo hospital during her last days. The ruling AIADMK hit out at the VK Sasikala family over the release the video, saying it was a “conspiracy” and a “demeaning” act with an eye on tomorrow’s RK Nagar bypoll. “This demeaning (act) is a planned conspiracy by the Sasikala family to bring disrepute to Amma’s fame and image, done keeping in mind the (RK Nagar) bypoll,” said senior AIADMK leader and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar. The minister also asked why the TTV Dhinakaran camp, did not approach the panel constituted by the state government to probe the death of the AIADMK supremo with the visual material.

Sidelined AIADMK leader Dhinakaran is contesting as an independent and taking on ruling party’s E Madhusudhanan. Dhinakaran is the nephew of Sasikala, who is currently lodged in a Bengaluru jail.

7: 55 am: Voting to begin shortly. The counting of votes to be held on December 24 and the result will come on the same day

7: 44 am: LIVE RK Nagar By-Election: Voting will begin at 8 AM. The constituency is significant as it was once held by the late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa.

7: 28 am: Last minute preparations have begun for the polling. There is tight security in the booth camps. See latest visuals

7: 12 am: With around 2,500 security personnel, over 200 surveillance cameras, 75 flying squad teams, 21 static surveillance teams, 20 monitoring teams with video recording devices and around 45 check posts, the RK Nagar byelection is the costliest in the country ever.

6: 53 am: The Election Commission of India (EC) has deployed nine observers, the highest for an election in one constituency, for the RK Nagar bypolls.

4: 15 am: Campaigning for the high-stakes December 21 bypoll to the RK Nagar assembly seat here will end this evening and the outcome of the hustings is likely to be seen as a report card of the 17-month old AIADMK government. The political campaign will end by 5 pm and the Election Commission has made it clear that there will be no related activities afterwards as per rules.

3: 48 am: The ruling AIADMK today hit out at the VK Sasikala family over the release of a purported hospital video of late J Jayalalithaa, saying it was a “conspiracy” and a “demeaning” act with an eye on tomorrow’s RK Nagar bypoll. The party said this amounted to bringing “disrepute” to the late Tamil Nadu chief minister’s fame and image.