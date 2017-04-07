RK Nagar Assembly by-election: I-T department conducts raids at Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar’s residence in Chennai

In a major jolt to AIADMK’s Sasikala faction, simultaneous raids are going on at locations including Pudukkottai and Trichy along with Baskar’s house at Greenways road. (ANI image)

The Income-Tax department on Friday conducted raids at at Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar residence in Chennai. In a major jolt to AIADMK’s Sasikala faction, simultaneous raids are going on at locations including Pudukkottai and Trichy along with Baskar’s house at Greenways road. This comes ahead of the April 12 RK Nagar Assembly by-election. Vijaya Baskar is known as close aide to Sasikala. It has been learned that he is a fund-raiser for the party. Income-Tax officials are also conducting raids at Vijaya Baskar’s relatives’ residence, including his sister.

AIADMK’s Sasikala faction had said the presence of Two Leaves symbol, frozen by the Election Commission ahead of the April 12 RK Nagar Assembly byelection, on its website was ‘unnoticed’ and would be removed.

“The Two Leaves symbol was already there in the website. It was unnoticed by us. I have replied (to the EC). It (the symbol) will be removed,” AIADMK (Amma) candidate for the April 12 RK Nagar bypoll candidate T T V Dhinakaran told reporters here.

The symbol had been frozen by the EC as an interim measure after the Sasikala faction and the rebel group led by O Panneerselvam staked claim to it.

On April 3, the Election Commission had taken exception to the continued use of AIADMK’s original Two Leaves symbol by the faction led by interim General Secretary V K Sasikala and directed it to remove it from its website and all social media accounts.

It had also given AIADMK (Amma) faction time till 11 AM today to explain as to why its order on freezing of the name AIADMK and its election symbol has been violated.

Dhinakaran, who has opted for the ‘Hat’ symbol for the bypoll, said there was no need for him to seek votes in the name of Two Leaves.