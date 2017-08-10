RJD leader Kedar Rai shot dead in Bihar’s Danapur; Police investigation underway

His body has been sent for post-mortem examination and police is further investigation in the incident. (Image: Reuters)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Ward Councillor Kedar Rai who was also a close aid of party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, was shot dead in the wee hours on Thursday in Danapur area of Patna. According to a report by Hindustan, a group of unidentified men opened fire at the RJD leader while he was on his morning walk at the Sugna road in Patna. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, but died during the initial course of treatment. It is also been said that three bullet were fired at Rai. His body has been sent for post-mortem examination and police is further investigation in the incident.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Patna senior superintendent of police Manu Maharaaj said that after taking the family statement, the police have arrested two people. “We are confident of nabbing the culprits soon,” he added. The report also suggest that the murder was in connection to a land dispute as the deceased owned ample amount of immovable properties in the area.

(Further details awaited)