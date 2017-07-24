RJD JDU crisis in Bihar: BJP seeks Tejashwi Yadav resignation, threatens to disrupt Assembly Monsoon session

The spokesperson said that the CM would have to either expell Yadav or resign himself and seek help from the BJP. (PTI)

RJD JDU crisis in Bihar: BJP has threatened to disrupt the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Assembly in light of the corruption charges against Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. Bihar’s Grand Alliance is under strain, according to the Indian Express. The JD(U) raised its voice against RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son on Sunday after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar discussed the issue with Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav has invoked Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar to save the Grand Alliance, the report said. He also said that a bigger alliance of the Opposition should come into force at the national level.

Putting pressure on Tejashwi Yadav to resign, JD(U) general secretary K C Tyagi told the Indian Express that if the corruption charge was brushed aside, the party would meet the same fate as UPA II. He explained that in the Manmohan Singh government, there were allegations of his cabinet being corrupt and the former Prime Minister could not take appropriate action. Tyagi said that Nitish Kumar has to ensure that the same does not repeat in the state while also saving the alliance.

A party spokesperson told IE that Nitish Kumar may take a decision before July 28. The spokesperson said that the CM would have to either expell Yadav or resign himself and seek help from the BJP. Meanwhile, a senior BJP leader said that the party would disrupt the Assembly session if a decision is not taken soon.