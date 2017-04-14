RJD defends Lalu Prasad Yadav from BJP accusation on land deals

Under attack from BJP over alleged land deals by Lalu Prasad’s family, RJD today fielded its leaders to defend its chief and attack the saffron party senior leader Sushil Kumar Modi “to stop the fictious game of exposure.” (Source: IE)

Under attack from BJP over alleged land deals by Lalu Prasad’s family, RJD today fielded its leaders to defend its chief and attack the saffron party senior leader Sushil Kumar Modi “to stop the fictious game of exposure.” RJD national spokesman Manoj Jha accompanied by Bihar state party president Ramchandra Purbe batted for Lalu Prasad while addressing the press at the party office here to refute Sushil Modi’s allegations.

Jha denied any kind of irregularities by Prasad’s family in the land deals and said all the details have been furnished in the income tax return. He dared Sushil Modi to a debate with him at the BJP office on allegations made by him (Modi) against Prasad’s family. Jha asked Sushil Modi to “stop the fictious game of exposure” and seek apology from the people of Bihar for casting aspersions on Prasad and his family for political gains.

He also defended Prasad’s minister sons being involved n business and instead asked “Are families of BJP leaders not involved in business?” The RJD spokesman said that Sushil Modi was targetting Lalu Prasad and his family because “he (Modi) has become a footnote in his party (BJP) and wishes to return to main text through such sinister politics.”

You might also want to see this:

The RJD riposte to BJP came after spate of allegations levelled by former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi against Lalu Prasad and his sons Tejaswi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav over land deals and demanding their resignation from Nitish Kumar cabinet. Media reports said Lalu Prasad held a session with RJD spokespersons yesterday and asked them to aggressively counter Sushil Modi and BJP.