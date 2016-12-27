After Saifeena, Mohammed Shami, RJ Mir Afsar Ali trolled for Christmas celebrations; here’s how he hit back triumphantly

The RJ, a Muslim by religion, was trolled by some fanatics for nothing but celebrating Christmas with his family. (RJ Mir/Facebook)

Seems like intolerance in cyber space is not going to stop any sooner. After actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, cricketer Mohammed Shami, popular Begali RJ Mir Afsar Ali, has become the latest victim of online trolling. The RJ, a Muslim by religion, was trolled by some fanatics for nothing but celebrating Christmas with his family. Mir is a famous Bengali TV personality, a stand-up comedian and an RJ, who is married to a Hindu lady, and the duo have a daughter together. Mir recently posted a picture of his family celebrating Christmas, and also extended greeting for the same. He however didn’t receive wishes from everyone in his friend list. Some of the religious fanatics were miffed with the fact that how Mir, a Muslim, could celebrate Christmas – a non-Islamic festival.

This uninvited intervention however didn’t go well with the RJ – a champion of words, who decided to give a befitting reply to trolls. He made it clear that his reply is not to retaliate, the RJ wrote, “Believe me.. there are truly no boundaries/borders for religious fanatics… this is a worrying trend all over the world..”

The popular RJ yet again proved his mastery in words and his honest post by saying,”Yeh Christmas jitni ‘Merry’ hai, utni hi hai ‘Teri’.. Par Afsos, tu samjhegaa nahin..”

He also posted a screenshot of some of the disgraceful remarks along with his message. The post is now making round on social media. Most of the screenshots shared by the RJ are written in Bengali, which criticise him for celebrating Christmas and reminds him of his religion.