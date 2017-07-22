RJ Malishka row: From BMC notice, Yuva Sena ire to public support, here is all that happened in this controversy

RJ Malishka row: The RJ seemed not worried from all this as she retorted with sarcasm. (Facebook)

RJ Malishka row: With the onset of monsoon, pictures of people enjoying the rains with their near and dear ones in public places are common across the nation, but then, so are the potholes on the road. Despite the administrations’ tall promises before the wet season that they will fix all roads and drainage systems, these are never actually delivered. But no one might have thought that criticising it in Mumbai could lead to problems. Well, it happened in RJ Malishka case who made a spoof video mocking ‘ill-preparedness’ of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). While people might have laughed it off, it irked the BMC enough to issue a notice to her after finding Aedes mosquitoes breeding at her house. However, the RJ seemed not worried from all this as she retorted with sarcasm on her verified Twitter account: “6 songs composed and ready in my head and they are NOT about New York I’m a rapper now. Also a breeder apparently and back soon #Mumbai.” Meanwhile, support has come for the RJ too and that too from the common people and also several public figures. They have spoken out in support of the RJ and panned the BMC. Here is all about the RJ Malishka and BMC controversy:

– It all started with RJ Malishka pposting a video – ‘Mumbai tula BMC var bharosa nahi ka’ (Mumbai, don’t you trust BMC?) – pointing out the civic issues in Mumbai.

– The video irked the Yuva Sena. After it was released, Sena corporators demanded that the BMC file a defamation suit against her and the local FM channel for allegedly making fun of the civic body, as per a PTI report. The Sena leaders alleged that RJ Malishka, in her video unfairly blamed the authority for the problems which did not fall under their jurisdiction.

Just wanna thank you for all your http://t.co/1fhFKtKpcB guys are awesome???? #Mumbai you are the best.Mala tujhyavar bharosa aahe???? — Mumbai Ki Rani (@mymalishka) July 19, 2017

6 songs composed and ready in my head and they are NOT about New York????I’m a rapper now. Also a breeder apparently and back soon ???? #Mumbai. — Mumbai Ki Rani (@mymalishka) July 20, 2017

– Furthermore, BMC issued a notice to the RJ under section 381 B of Mumbai Municipal Corporation after finding Aedes mosquitoes breeding site at her house.

– After the controversy got highlighted in the media and soacial platforms, many public figures came out in support of RJ Malishka. It was further followed by another video posted by RJ Raunac and his team, in which he can be seen singing the song and arguing for freedom of speech.

– Comedian and TV host José Covaco has also come out in support of the RJ and made his own pothole video. In the two minutes nine seconds video, Covaco is sarcastically praising the potholes and water inundated roads.

I checked on a few areas near Bandra myself. Shame on these Mumbai citizens constantly blaming our authorities for things like potholes. pic.twitter.com/RuidDTO4Lo — José Covaco (@HoeZaay) July 21, 2017

– Meanwhile, the RJ thanked everyone for their support and said that she would bring out more such videos.