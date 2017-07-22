RJ Malishka gets support from Jose Covaco; comedian rips into BMC in reality-check, shut up video; WATCH

Shame on all these citizens who are complaining against BMC, because everything is perfect here. So, shut up.”

Beleaguered RJ Malishka has found some more support in her fight against Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as noted comedian Jose Covaco has come out with a video that has targetted the corporation. RJ Malishka was sued for releasing a video slamming the BMC for its ill-preparedness for the monsoon. In a reality-check video, Covaco, in his trademark taunting style, refused to acknowledge the potholes on Mumbai roads, and instead called them tea vessels and hi-tech speed breakers. He also took a veiled dig at BMC for serving a notice to Malishka’s mother for breeding dengue carrying mosquitoes at her Bandra house by showing the insects flying over a drain near Lilavati Hospital. “These are not mosquitoes. These are Nanobots, a new technology, sent specially to Mumbai by Elon Musk,” Covaco said in the video. The video, which has now been tweeted for 8K times, ends with the comedian saying “Shame on all these citizens who are complaining against BMC, because everything is perfect here. So, shut up.”

A major controversy had broken out after RJ Malishka had posted a video pointing out civic problems in Mumbai. Protesting agsint Malishka’s video, the Yuva Sena (youth wing of Shiv Sena) leaders demanded a Rs 500 crore lawsuit against RJ for defaming BMC. The Sena leaders even alleged that RJ Malishka’s, 1-minute 40-second video, unfairly blamed the authority for the problems which did not fall under their jurisdiction.

Later, in a shocking gesture, the BMC even issued a notice to Malishka’s mother under section 381 B of Mumbai Municipal Corporation after finding Aedes mosquito breeding site at her house. The notice read that the mosquitoes which were found at RJ Malishka’s residence at Sun rise apartments in Pali Naka were identified as Aedes mosquitoes. It that there mosqutoes were breeding in a clay bowl kept under a pot. Alleging further, the BMC said that breeding of mosquitoes was also taking place inside of the house in plant pots.The BMC even imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Malishka for tarnishing its image.