Rishi Kapoor lashes out at Pakistan over Kulbhushan Jadhav death penalty, gets trolled by woman

Veteran actor and quite an outspoken person, Rishi Kapoor, who was once a Bollywood’s heartthrob for the masses, has mastered the art of grabbing the eyeballs of his audience – that things keep happening around him ensure that he is almost always in the limelight. However, be it Bollywood or Twitter, he knows how to steal the show. Rishi Kapoor’s controversial tweets are not something new. In the past too, he has been accused of making remarks that do not always go down well with the public or those against whom they have been directed.

Yesterday, in response to his tweet about India and Pakistan relationship, Kapoor faced a virtual barrage of abusive tweets from the neighbouring country. In reference to an Indian national Kulbushan Jadhav, who is accused of spying, being given a death penalty yesterday by Pakistani Military Court, Kapoor had tweeted against the many attempts India makes to improve the relationship with Pakistan via sports, films or any other medium. “What Pakistan wants is just hatred,” he had posted.

He tweeted, “Sorry, India. Tried to broker peace via actors, films, sports etc.. with Pakistan, but they just want hatred, so be it! Taali do haath se bajti hai!”

Sorry India.Tried to broker peace via actors,films,sports etc..with Pakistan,but they just want hatred,so be it!Taali do haath se bajti hai! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 10, 2017

What followed next was a trail of abusive comments from Pakistan. A comment that sparked the ‘Twitter war of words ‘ was by a girl from Lahore who called Kapoor ‘f****g ignorant’. In response, Rishi Kapoor asked her to mind her language.

Kapoor further went on accusing her parents of not teaching her how to speak to elders. The Pakistani girl retaliated in the same tone saying that her parents have taught her and also asked Kapoor to take look in the way other countries treat spies. The war of words continued till Kapoor claimed that after he has exposed her, she has made her tweets unavailable. The girl countered by saying that Kapoor had blocked her and that’s why the tweets are not visible.

Mind your language young lady! Surely your parents did not teach you to speak to elders this way? http://t.co/btm5Kn8fQj — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 10, 2017

My parents taught me very well sir, but this morality lecture doesnt justify your ignorant stance. Look how other countries treat spies 🙂 http://t.co/OJ9tCmDKqd — ???????? Fariha ???????? (@Fay_Alif) April 10, 2017

I was talking about your language not morality. Perhaps that’s the way you address elders there http://t.co/augGKGwTfK — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 10, 2017