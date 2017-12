RIL at 40: Read Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani full speech in Mumbai

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani with mother, wife, children and the entire staff of the RIL group celebrated Reliance Family Day and 40 years of the existence of teh corporation on Saturday. (Twitter)

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani with mother, wife, children and the entire staff of the RIL group celebrated Reliance Family Day and 40 years of the existence of the corporation on Saturday. RIL Chairman and Managing Director and his family paid glowing tributes to the founder of Reliance Industries, Dhirubhai Ambani. Mukesh Ambani during his speech said that the group will remain true to the principles, ideas and vision of his father. Ambani also unveiled his future plans for the company in the next decade and called upon the young workforce to take the company to greater heights. He outlined his vision and the growth of RIL in three parts: Kal (Yesterday), Aaj (Today) and Kal (Tomorrow). Mukesh Ambani currently India’s wealthiest person spoke on how Dhirubhai Ambani with Rs 1000 back in 1977 set up a startup that has grown into Rs 6 lakh crore, the company has grown from 1 employee to 2,50,000 employees and has businesses in 28,000 cities across the globe. The CMD also unveiled his future dreams for the company in five points: 1. to be among the top 20 companies in the world; 2. become a leading provider of clean and affordable energy to India; 3. become a leading global producer of innovative new materials; 4. Jio to digitally transform the nation in entertainment, financial services, commerce, manufacturing, agriculture, education and healthcare; and 5. Reliance and Jio to be even a stronger partner to the nation so that India can become a global superpower. The ocassion was also graced by Shahrukh Khan who anchored the event along with singer Sonu Nigam and actress Alia Bhatt.

Read Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani full speech here:

Mukesh Ambani

Chairman and Managing Director,

Reliance Industries Limited

On the occasion of Reliance Family Day 2017

Mumbai, December 23, 2017

Once again, a very warm good evening to each and every one of you.

My Reliance family is my constant source of energy..

AUR MAIN UMMEED KARTA HOON KI…

MERI AAWAZ SE AAWAZ MILA KAR AAP YEH DIKHA DENGE KI…

RELIANCE KI ASLI TAAKAT TO AAP SAB HAIN…

SO TELL ME … ARE YOU ALL HAVING A GOOD TIME?

KYA AAP SAB KO MAZAA AA RAHA HAI?

Colleagues,

For me it has been a privilege to lead Reliance.

There cannot be a better celebration of our 40 years than to be with my entire Reliance Family of over 250,000 people… in its full spirit and glory…all together.

DOSTON…

This is also my 40th year in Reliance.

Over the last 40 years, I have been very fortunate to lead Reliance…

Everything I AM today… is because of Reliance.

Everything I KNOW today… is thanks to Reliance…

This evening, I want to share with you, the most important lessons I have learnt from my Father, during this phenomenal journey.

The first lesson is… COURAGE.

And I have seen it in a whole lot of you.

SAHAS AUR HIMMAT… ZINDAGI MEIN BAHUT ZAROORI HAI.

Nobody has ever achieved anything big, in business or in any other walk of life, without courage.

Of course, whenever you do anything big, you do feel a little scared.

But you’ve got to conquer fear to discover the hidden hero within you.

With courage, with self-belief, and the Can-Do spirit… you can overcome any adversity.

SAHAS EK AISI TAQAT HAI, JIS-SE DARR KO BHI DARR LAGTA HAI.

Therefore, I want today’s young leaders at Reliance to realise that achieving your potential is the quest of the ordinary…

Conquering the impossible is your destiny.

The second lesson I have learnt is… Feel Empathy.

Empathy means caring and sharing… with every human being in our organisation and the world at large.

The more we care, the higher we grow as human beings.

I understand empathy as DIL KI DAULAT!

It is the wealth of your heart.

The more you spend it on others, the more wealthy you become.

The third lesson I have learnt is to have Absolute Faith in Technology and Talent.

In every business we have started, we have always embraced the latest technology and have attracted the best talent.

When top technology and talent work together, they produce unbeatable creativity, innovation and invention.

The fourth lesson I have learnt is something I call Dil Ka Rishta.

Like my father, I value trust, loyalty and a direct heart-to-heart relationship.

As we enter Reliance’s golden decade… I want to commend these learnings to the next generation of Reliance.

The future of Reliance belongs to YOU…

TODAY, YOU have a fabulous platform that will enable YOU to achieve multiples of what has been achieved by my generation.

Friends,

Today, Reliance is a global leader in Energy and Materials… where operating safely is an obsession.

And with Jio and Retail… WHERE we have established a leadership position in India – we are customer obsessed.

As we enter our golden decade, we… at Reliance… are in a unique position to accomplish… what very few companies in the world can even dream of.

And I have no doubt that the next generation of Reliance will make it a reality.

AUR AAJ MAIN AAP SAB LOGON SE POOCHNA CHAHTA HOON… KYA HAMARA SAPNA SAAKAR HOGA KI NAAHIN…

AGAR AAP KA JAWAB HAAN HAIN… TO AAP SAB ROSHNI KE SAATH JAWAB DENGE…

If you share my confidence… Please I want you to raise your lamps and say…

YES, WE CAN… AND YES WE WILL…

FIRST…

Can Reliance be amongst the top 20 companies in the world?

YES WE CAN… AND YES WE WILL…

SECOND…

I believe that, in the coming decades, the world will transition from fossil fuels to clean, green and renewable energy.

Can Reliance become a leading provider of clean and affordable energy to India?

YES WE CAN… AND YES WE WILL…

THIRD….

I believe that the world will invent new materials that will revolutionize how we manufacture and produce things, and improve the quality of life of every human being…

Can Reliance be a leading global producer of these innovative new materials?

YES WE CAN… AND WE WILL…

FOURTH…

Jio has the opportunity to digitally reinvent… with artificial intelligence and block chain… all sectors of the Indian economy… whether it is entertainment, financial services, commerce, manufacturing, agriculture, education or healthcare.

Can Jio be the first company to transform an entire nation in each one of these sectors?

YES WE CAN… AND WE WILL…

FIFTH & FINALLY…

Reliance has an opportunity to be an even stronger partner to our nation…

Can Reliance and Jio partner and empower all Indians… our fellow-citizens, small businesses and merchants and Enterprises… so that India can become a global super-power.

YES WE CAN… AND WE WILL…

My Reliance Family,

Looking at the sea of lights in front of me… and looking at your energy, optimism and self-confidence…

I am assured that the future of Reliance is in good hands…

And THIS institution that we love and cherish will rise to even greater heights in the decades to come.

I am thankful to each and every one of you for your hard work, commitment and dedication.

It is because of each one of you… that we are who we are today.

I wish… and I pray … May good luck and fortune shine on each and every one of you and on Reliance…

And may every day be even more fulfilling and rewarding for all of us.

My mother Kokilaben, Nita, Isha, Akash and Anant join me in wishing you and your families a VERY HAPPY AND PROSPEROUS 2018.

All the very best. Good luck. God bless. And Thank you very much for everything.