Ride of a lifetime! When UP forest officials carried ailing leopard on a motorcycle

The officials found a leopard lying unconscious near Potha Nulla at Tangia 28 nursery in Dakshini Chowk range on Sunday around 11 am. (Representative photo)

In a heartwarming incident, forest department employees in Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj district risked their lives to save an ailing leopard. The officials found a leopard lying unconscious near Potha Nulla at Tangia 28 nursery in Dakshini Chowk range on Sunday around 11 am, local media reported. The compassionate officials carried the unconscious leopard on a two-wheeler to save its life as arranging a cage would have taken time – a luxury they could not afford given the animal’s condition.

As soon as forest department officials found the animal in an unconscious state, they informed ranger Daya Shankar Tiwari. The ranger immediately rushed to the spot with his assistants D P Kushwaha, Virendra and Mobin Ali and also informed DFO Manish Singh about the ailing big cate. They further requested for a cage to carry the leopard to a nearby veterinary hospital. However, after realising that the wait for cage could cost the leopard its life, the staff decided to carry the big cat on a motorcycle without fearing for their own lives.

DFO Singh told Times Of India that the ailing leopard was found in Dakshini Chowk range during patrolling on Sunday, following which the forest employees carried it on a motorcycle to the forest department office from where it was taken to hospital in a cage. He further said that the animal was treated and given food, while it responded very well and recovered quickly. The big cat has been kept under observation for two days.

Meanwhile, the officials are trying to ascertain why leopards are getting sick in Dakshini Chowk range. On March 22, a leopard was found dead in the same area.

Earlier, two male tigers have died in separate incidents in the tiger reserves of Sariska and Ranthambore in Rajasthan. A 13-year-old tiger died after he was rescued from a village in Khandar area near Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur district. Another four-year-old male big cat was found dead in a farm near the Sariska Forest Reserve in Alwar district.