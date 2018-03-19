‘Rhetoric of a loser’: BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over ‘Kaurava-Pandava’ comment

“I have never heard of a ‘Congress’ priest and a ‘BJP’ priest, but Rahul Gandhi has narrated a whole story on that, just a way to mock Hindus and Hinduism,” she said.

Bharatiya Janata Party has slammed Rahul Gandhi over his remarks at 84th Congress plenary session where he had equated Congress with “Pandavas”. Gandhi had said the BJP, like the “Kauravas”, fight for power, while the Congress, on the lines of the “Pandavas”, battle for truth. Slamming Gandhi, senior BJP leader Nirmala Sitharama termed his address as “rhetoric of a loser” and “devoid of substance.” Sitharaman said Congress party, which questioned the fundamental existence of Lord Rama, wants to identify itself with the “Pandavas.”

Sitharaman also slammed Gandhi for a story in which he narrated about his meeting and conversation with priests during his visit to a temple. “I have never heard of a ‘Congress’ priest and a ‘BJP’ priest, but Rahul Gandhi has narrated a whole story on that, just a way to mock Hindus and Hinduism,” she said.

She further attacked Gandhi over his attempt to link PM Narendra Modi with fugitives Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi. Terming Congress chief’s statements as “a fake narrative”, Sitharaman pointed out that Gandhi, who is himself out on bail in the National Herald case, shares a surname with Mahatama Gandhi, Father of the Nation. “Is that a reflection on the Mahatma,” Sitharaman said.

She also hit back Congress president over his remarks on Amit Shah. “Gandhi himself is out on bail in Herald case, whereas our party President Amit Shahji, has been cleared by court,” she said.

Sitharaman further said that Congress leaders mock Hindus because they have to “appease only some other sections and not the Hindus”. Speaking on Gandhi’s remarks on the press conference addressed by four Supreme Court judges, Sitharaman invoked former prime minister Indira Gandhi and said, “Do we have to remind ourselves how Indira Gandhi treated the judiciary just because one verdict went against her.” Sithraman reminded of former PM Rajiv Gandhi’s proposed Press Defamation Bill in 1988 and said that the latter withdrew it because of protests.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi addressed a grand plenary session of his party in what was seemed as sounding of a poll bugle for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Congress launched a fierce attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and resolved to promote ordinary party workers in future.

Launching a scathing attack on Modi, Gandhi accused the prime minister of symbolising crony capitalism. He said that country’s poor continue to live in “Modi maya” (illusory world) of the promised ‘achche din’ (good days).