Rex Tillerson in India: US Secretary of State to meet PM Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today

Rex Tillerson in India: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is in India for a crucial three-day visit. During this tour, Tillerson will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hold talks with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. It has been learnt that during the talks he would discuss further strengthening of Indo-US strategic partnership in key areas, and collaboration on security in the Indo-Pacific region.

The trip assumes diplomatic significance as Tillerson is the second high-ranking official of the Trump Administration to visit India in the last two months. US Defence Secretary James Mattis had visited India last month. Prior to his visit to India, Tillerson had landed in Pakistan.

Strengthening cooperation in strategic areas of defence, counter terrorism, security, energy and trade are expected to figure during the meeting between EAM Swaraj and Tillerson, according to report.

The US Secretary of State had paid a surprise visit to Afghanistan yesterday. He had said that the Trump administration was of the view that India can play a positive role in creating a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. Tillerson will meet with senior Indian leaders to “discuss further strengthening of our strategic partnership and collaboration on security and prosperity” in the Indo-Pacific region, State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert had said in Washington last week.

Tillerson’s visit also comes at a time when the Trump Administration is “considering” India’s request for armed drones for its air force. Earlier this year, the IAF had requested the US government for General Atomics Predator C Avenger aircraft. It is understood that the IAF would need 80 to 100 units making it approximately a whopping USD 8 billion deal.